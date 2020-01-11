District Bar Association Lodhran election 2020 held

(@imziishan)

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2020 ) :In District Bar Association Lodharan election, Rana Deewan Ali elected as president, here on Saturday.

He bagged 166 votes while his rival candidate Allah Nawaz Mohsin secured 158 votes. For the slot of General Secretary, Rana Mansoor secured victory by achieving 175 votes, rival contestant Javed Kalyar got 152 votes.