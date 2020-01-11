District Bar Association Mianwali election held

Sheikh Muhammad Hanif & its allays Amanullah Khan and young lawyers groups won elections of District Bar Association Mianwali for the year 2020 here on Saturday

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2020 ) :Sheikh Muhammad Hanif & its allays Amanullah Khan and young lawyers groups won elections of District Bar Association Mianwali for the year 2020 here on Saturday.

Shafaullah Khan elected as President, Tahir Javed Khan sala as Vice President. Saleemullah Khan as Genral Secretary and Faisal Mehmood Khan as Finance Secretary. The candidates for librarian and executive committee were elected unopposed.

Aslam Shehbaz Khan Sr. Advocate conducted the elections as chairman election committee with Malik Mohammad Anwar and Munawar Khan as its members.

Similarly the elections of Tehsil Bars Associations Isakhel and Piplan were also held. The Talukar group won election of Tehsil Bar Piplan and elected office bears were Jawad Mazhar Dhoon President, Murid Kazim Shah Vice President, Khalid Latif Bhachar as General Secetary, Syed Manzoor Shah as Joint Secretary and Malik Asghar Abbas as Finance Secretary. The executive committee declared unopposed.

The tehsil Bar Isakhel elected Raees Khan as President, Yasir Niaz V.President and Zohaib Asgfaq Khan as General Secretary. All other seats were declared unopposed.