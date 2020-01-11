UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

District Bar Association Multan Elections Held

Umer Jamshaid 17 minutes ago Sat 11th January 2020 | 09:39 PM

District Bar Association Multan elections held

Candidate for President in District Bar Association Multan Imran Rasheed Salehry won election, held here on Saturday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2020 ) :Candidate for President in District Bar Association Multan Imran Rasheed Salehry won election, held here on Saturday.

According to unofficial result, he got 764 votes and remained winner. Muhammad Altaf elected as vice president.

For the slot of General Secretary, Ghulam Nabi Tahir grabbed 1117 votes and remained winner.

In Muzaffargarh DBA, Malik Arshid Bhatti elected as President while Zubair Sehrani won slot of general secretary.

In Khanewal, Rao Muhammad Jameel elected as President DBA and got 318 votes whereby Munaib Daha won slot of General Secretary by securing 300 votes.

Related Topics

Election Multan Khanewal Muzaffargarh

Recent Stories

Putin Says Commissioning of Nord Stream 2 Gas Pipe ..

2 minutes ago

Putin Says If Russian Mercenaries Fight in Libya T ..

2 minutes ago

Absentee funeral prayer offered for Sultan Qaboos

11 minutes ago

3-day Int'l conference on Indus Script concludes

7 minutes ago

Punjab Chief Minister takes notice of aerial firin ..

9 minutes ago

District Bar Association Lalamusa elections 2020 h ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.