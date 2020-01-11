District Bar Association Multan elections held

Candidate for President in District Bar Association Multan Imran Rasheed Salehry won election, held here on Saturday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2020 ) :Candidate for President in District Bar Association Multan Imran Rasheed Salehry won election, held here on Saturday.

According to unofficial result, he got 764 votes and remained winner. Muhammad Altaf elected as vice president.

For the slot of General Secretary, Ghulam Nabi Tahir grabbed 1117 votes and remained winner.

In Muzaffargarh DBA, Malik Arshid Bhatti elected as President while Zubair Sehrani won slot of general secretary.

In Khanewal, Rao Muhammad Jameel elected as President DBA and got 318 votes whereby Munaib Daha won slot of General Secretary by securing 300 votes.