District Bar Association Sialkot Observes Strike Over Norway Incident
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 06:46 PM
District Bar Association (DBA) Sialkot on Monday observed complete strike against holy Quran desecration incident in Norway
President DBA Chauhdry Muhammad Raza Toor condemned the incident and said the government should take strict diplomatic action against Norway.
He said the lawyer community boycotted the court proceedings and observed complete strike against the incident on Monday.