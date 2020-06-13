UrduPoint.com
District Bar Associations Abbottabd Elections 2020-21 Concludes

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 13th June 2020 | 11:02 PM

District Bar Associations (DBA) Abbottabad elections for the year 2020-21 concluded where Jahangir Elahi Advocate won the presidential slot

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2020 ) :District Bar Associations (DBA) Abbottabad elections for the year 2020-21 concluded where Jahangir Elahi Advocate won the presidential slot.

According to the details, DBA Abbottabad elections was held for three positions including president, general secretary and library secretary while the rest of the office bearers including vice president, additional secretary, club secretary and finance secretary candidates were elected unopposed.

For DBA president Jahangir Elahi advocate secured 231 votes while Asad Khan Jadoon secured 201 votes remained on second, in another one on one and nail-biting contest of general secretary seat Faraz Ahmed advocate secured 228 while his opponent Siraj Hussain Advocate got 223 votes.

In another contest for the slot of Library Secretary where Kaleem Ullah Khan secured 268 votes and his rival Sardar Shahnawaz Khan secured 136 votes.

Additional secretary Syed Zulfiqar Shah, Club Secretary Salik Hussain and Club Secretary Sardar Ambar Maqsood were elected unopposed.

Total numbers of registered voters were 483 while 459 have exercised their rights to vote, polling for DBA elections started from 9am and continued without any interruption tillFor Additional Secretary 3pm. Besides the male candidates and their supporter women lawyers were also very active during the electoral process.

