District Bar Members Meet Punjab Law Minister

Tue 02nd February 2021 | 07:10 PM

District bar members meet Punjab law minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Law and Cooperatives Raja Basharat has said that the Punjab government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Usman Bazdar, was taking solid steps for welfare of lawyers without any discrimination.

The previous government had done nothing for the district bars, he added.

He expressed these views during a meeting with a delegation of Lahore Bar Association here on Tuesday. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Raja Behroz Kamal was also present.

Raja Basharat said that the Punjab government had provided non-discriminatory financial grants to lawyers even during the coronavirus pandemic.

The delegation, headed by President Malik Sarood, also comprised of General Secretary Ahmed Saad Khan, Secretary Mudassar Butt and other office-bearers.

Explaining the problems being faced by District Bar Lahore, the delegation said that besides expansion of the District Bar Room, construction of new parking plaza, lawyers chambers and courts had greatly been desired while provision of doctors and medical equipment in lawyers dispensary was also needed to be ensured.

Pakistan Lahore Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Government Of Punjab Punjab Lawyers Government Raja Basharat Coronavirus

