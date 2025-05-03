Open Menu

District Bar's Resolution Decries Indian Aggression, Reiterates Support For Armed Forces

Faizan Hashmi Published May 03, 2025 | 09:30 PM

District Bar's resolution decries Indian aggression, reiterates support for armed forces

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) The Hyderabad District Bar Association (HDBA) has passed a resolution stating that the legal fraternity stood firmly with Pakistan, its armed forces and the people as the country faced Indian aggression.

The bar on Saturday passed the resolution accusing Indian for unjustifiably framing Pakistan in the April 22 Pahalgam attack in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

"Instead of seeking truth and fostering peace, India has chosen a path of provocation," the lawyers observed.

"It has suspended the Indus Water Treaty, expelled diplomats, escalated military presence along the borders and initiated cross border violations," the resolution reads.

The lawyers noted that such actions represented a deliberate and dangerous pattern of hostility, aimed at destabilizing the region and undermining Pakistan's sovereignty.

They further stated that India's actions posed a serious threat to peace and stability in South Asia, urging the international community to take immediate notice of India's continuous violations of the international norms and treaties.

"We remain committed to the defence of our homeland, the constitution and the people," the resolution concluded.

APP/zmb/

Recent Stories

PSL X: Quetta Gladiators opt to bowl first against ..

PSL X: Quetta Gladiators opt to bowl first against Islamabad United

2 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 23 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Islamabad ..

PSL 2025 Match 23 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Wh ..

2 hours ago
 UN Judge Lydia Mugambe sentenced to over six years ..

UN Judge Lydia Mugambe sentenced to over six years in UK prison for exploitation ..

2 hours ago
 Karachi weather; Thunderstorms, rain expected on M ..

Karachi weather; Thunderstorms, rain expected on Monday

2 hours ago
 Gold prices go down by Rs2,300 per tola in Pakista ..

Gold prices go down by Rs2,300 per tola in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 National Women's T20 tournament to commence on Wed ..

National Women's T20 tournament to commence on Wednesday in Karachi

2 hours ago
Weather update; check chances of rain in Lahore, K ..

Weather update; check chances of rain in Lahore, Karachi and Pakistan’s other ..

5 hours ago
 Pakistan famous Screenwriter Muhammad Kamal Pasha ..

Pakistan famous Screenwriter Muhammad Kamal Pasha passes away

5 hours ago
 Pakistan bans IPL 2025 after ban on PSL 10 in Indi ..

Pakistan bans IPL 2025 after ban on PSL 10 in India

5 hours ago
 Five Khwarij killed during three operations in KP: ..

Five Khwarij killed during three operations in KP: ISPR

6 hours ago
 Pakistan successfully conducts training launch of ..

Pakistan successfully conducts training launch of Abdali Weapon System

6 hours ago
 Dr. Raza Muhammad’s services to the Islamabad Po ..

Dr. Raza Muhammad’s services to the Islamabad Policy Research Institute are co ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan