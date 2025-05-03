HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) The Hyderabad District Bar Association (HDBA) has passed a resolution stating that the legal fraternity stood firmly with Pakistan, its armed forces and the people as the country faced Indian aggression.

The bar on Saturday passed the resolution accusing Indian for unjustifiably framing Pakistan in the April 22 Pahalgam attack in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

"Instead of seeking truth and fostering peace, India has chosen a path of provocation," the lawyers observed.

"It has suspended the Indus Water Treaty, expelled diplomats, escalated military presence along the borders and initiated cross border violations," the resolution reads.

The lawyers noted that such actions represented a deliberate and dangerous pattern of hostility, aimed at destabilizing the region and undermining Pakistan's sovereignty.

They further stated that India's actions posed a serious threat to peace and stability in South Asia, urging the international community to take immediate notice of India's continuous violations of the international norms and treaties.

"We remain committed to the defence of our homeland, the constitution and the people," the resolution concluded.

