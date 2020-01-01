UrduPoint.com
District Benevolent Fund Board Approves Rs 31 Mln For Non-gazetted Employees

Umer Jamshaid 25 seconds ago Wed 01st January 2020 | 10:28 PM

District Benevolent Fund Board (DBFB) in its meeting approved the provision of financial grants over Rs 31 million under different heads to non-gazetted employees of different departments

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :District Benevolent Fund board (DBFB) in its meeting approved the provision of financial grants over Rs 31 million under different heads to non-gazetted employees of different departments.

The meeting was held with Additional Deputy Commissioner General Mian Aftab Ahmed, attended by the Account officer at DEO office Muhammad Afzal and others.

The meeting approved a sum of Rs 11.1 million under the head of marriage grant and Rs 25 million funeral grants. As many as 104 cases of monthly grant for widows of government employees were also approved on the occasion.

