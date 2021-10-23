UrduPoint.com

District Benevolent Funds Board Meeting Held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2021 ) :A meeting of the District Benevolent Funds board was held on Saturday under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Muhammad Asghar Joyia in his office.

The meeting approved the release of Rs 36.

6 million funds for 662 marriage grants and Rs 13.4 million for 386 cases of shroud burial.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner General Bilal Feroz Joiya, Chief Executive Officer education Authority Riaz Qadeer Bhatti, CEO Health Authority Dr Sohail Asghar Qazi and other officers and representatives.

