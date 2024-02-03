District Central Police Meet Candidates For 2024 General Election
Faizan Hashmi Published February 03, 2024 | 08:23 PM
Under the direction of SSP District Central, Zeeshan Shafiq Siddiqui, sub-divisional police officers, and other officials convened with candidates for the upcoming General Election 2024 and local leadership within their respective police station jurisdictions
During these gatherings, officials, under SSP Siddiqui's guidance, enlightened the local leadership, political entities, and candidates on the Election Code of Conduct, as stated by the spokesperson of SSP District Central.
Furthermore, attendees were encouraged to collaborate with law enforcement, actively contribute to maintaining peace and order, and foster tolerance and mutual harmony throughout the election period.
Additionally, District Central Police is taking security measures for political rallies, corner meetings, and related events.
SSP Zeeshan Shafiq has mandated strict security protocols for election campaigns and called upon the public to uphold law and order while demonstrating tolerance.
