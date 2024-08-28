Open Menu

District Chairman Bait-ul-Mal Assumes Charge

Umer Jamshaid Published August 28, 2024 | 10:02 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) District Chairman Bait-ul-Mal Malik Ahsan has taken charge of his post, here on Wednesday.

Earlier, Malik Ahsan was serving as Vice Chairman Bait-ul-Mal.

During an introductory meeting with the officers after taking charge of his post, the Chairman said that the problems of complainants will be resolved purely on merit.

