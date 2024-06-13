District Chairman Sanghar Stress Health, Education For Development
Faizan Hashmi Published June 13, 2024 | 01:40 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) Newly elected Chairman District Council Sanghar Syed Riaz Hussain Shah Khurasani has said that development was not possible without education and health.
He said that assistance from social organisations would be sought to achieve these goals.
In a conversation with the media and well-wishers after being elected unopposed, he expressed his gratitude towards the senior leadership of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and local leaders for their trust and support. He said that he would try to take everyone with him.
Riaz Hussain Shah informed about his plans to work closely with local assembly members to improve urban and rural areas' health, education and clean drinking water supply facilities. He vowed to meet the public's expectations and announced that he would soon obtain proposals from all district council members to implement schemes aimed at providing relief to the citizens.
