Open Menu

District Chairman Sanghar Stress Health, Education For Development

Faizan Hashmi Published June 13, 2024 | 01:40 PM

District Chairman Sanghar stress health, education for development

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) Newly elected Chairman District Council Sanghar Syed Riaz Hussain Shah Khurasani has said that development was not possible without education and health.

He said that assistance from social organisations would be sought to achieve these goals.

In a conversation with the media and well-wishers after being elected unopposed, he expressed his gratitude towards the senior leadership of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and local leaders for their trust and support. He said that he would try to take everyone with him.

Riaz Hussain Shah informed about his plans to work closely with local assembly members to improve urban and rural areas' health, education and clean drinking water supply facilities. He vowed to meet the public's expectations and announced that he would soon obtain proposals from all district council members to implement schemes aimed at providing relief to the citizens.

Related Topics

Assembly Education Water Sanghar Turkish Lira Pakistan Peoples Party Media All From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

PCB chairman calls for support for national team a ..

PCB chairman calls for support for national team amid T20 World Cup 2024

58 minutes ago
 PM proposes formation of committee to resolve poli ..

PM proposes formation of committee to resolve political issues

1 hour ago
 Girl raped in Lahore by doctor she met through mat ..

Girl raped in Lahore by doctor she met through matrimonial app

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 June 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 June 2024

5 hours ago
 Govt earmarks Rs 267,952 mln for various ongoing, ..

Govt earmarks Rs 267,952 mln for various ongoing, new schemes of power sector

14 hours ago
Science & Technology sector receives allocation of ..

Science & Technology sector receives allocation of Rs. 7,000 million in PSDP 202 ..

14 hours ago
 Rs. 25,000 million allocated for PAEC in PSDP 2024 ..

Rs. 25,000 million allocated for PAEC in PSDP 2024-25

14 hours ago
 BISE staffers sports competitions concluded

BISE staffers sports competitions concluded

14 hours ago
 Rs. 765 million allocated for National Heritage & ..

Rs. 765 million allocated for National Heritage & Culture Division

14 hours ago
 Govt earmarks Rs. 7,257.997 million for Aviation D ..

Govt earmarks Rs. 7,257.997 million for Aviation Division in PSDP 2024-25

14 hours ago
 Govt allocates Rs. 9,870.000 million for Interior ..

Govt allocates Rs. 9,870.000 million for Interior Ministry in PSDP 2024-25

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan