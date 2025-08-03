District Chiniot ablaze with patriotism as Independence Day Celebrations peak

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2025) The district Chiniot is electrified with patriotic fervor as Independence Day celebrations reach a crescendo.

According to the details, government and semi-government institutions, squares, markets, and other important points are adorned with electric lights that will shine continuously until August 14.

The atmosphere is festive, with stalls featuring national flags, banners, and badges set up on roads and markets.

The district administration, along with various classes, is actively participating in the Independence Day activities.

On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Safiullah Gondal while exclusively talking to APP, expressed that living nations celebrate their Independence Day with enthusiasm, and the district is no exception.

APP/mha/378