Open Menu

District City Police Arrest 2 Suspected Lyari Gang Members After Gunfight

Faizan Hashmi Published February 05, 2024 | 07:14 PM

District City Police arrest 2 suspected Lyari Gang members after gunfight

In a recent operation, District City Police apprehended two individuals suspected to be affiliated with Lyari gangs following an exchange of gunfire

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) In a recent operation, District City Police apprehended two individuals suspected to be affiliated with Lyari gangs following an exchange of gunfire.

According to a spokesperson for the District City Police, the suspects, identified as Khurram Shahzad and Waqas, were found in possession of two pistols along with ammunition, as well as a motorcycle.

The confrontation occurred in the vicinity of the Garden police station.

Initial reports suggest that the accused are associated with the Shakeel Badshah and Faisal Pathan factions of the Lyari gang, known for their involvement in various criminal activities.

Notably, Khurram Shahzad has a history of multiple arrests and previous incarcerations.

Authorities have launched a search for other accomplices, and cases have been registered against the arrested individuals as investigations continue.

Related Topics

Police Exchange Police Station Lyari Shakeel Criminals

Recent Stories

Arrangements finalized as over 26.9 million voters ..

Arrangements finalized as over 26.9 million voters to elect 191 legislators from ..

8 minutes ago
 UCP to support PML-N candidates in upcoming electi ..

UCP to support PML-N candidates in upcoming elections: Zahid Qasmi

27 minutes ago
 Male voters dominating in Faisalabad for General E ..

Male voters dominating in Faisalabad for General Election 2024

27 minutes ago
 Police flag marches for election security

Police flag marches for election security

27 minutes ago
 JI takes out rally to observe Kashmir Solidarity D ..

JI takes out rally to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day

27 minutes ago
 Shahid Afridi says Rizwan is backbone of national ..

Shahid Afridi says Rizwan is backbone of national team

43 minutes ago
Kashmiris worldwide unite on Solidarity day

Kashmiris worldwide unite on Solidarity day

38 minutes ago
 UAF observes Kashmir Solidarity Day

UAF observes Kashmir Solidarity Day

38 minutes ago
 Funeral of Chaudhwan police station attack martyrs ..

Funeral of Chaudhwan police station attack martyrs offered

38 minutes ago
 Messi match organisers 'deeply regret' no-show, ca ..

Messi match organisers 'deeply regret' no-show, cancel funding bid

38 minutes ago
 Speakers deliberate on promoting values, principle ..

Speakers deliberate on promoting values, principles of human fraternity

42 minutes ago
 Swiss watchmaker says it's time to make luxury sus ..

Swiss watchmaker says it's time to make luxury sustainable

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan