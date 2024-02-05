District City Police Arrest 2 Suspected Lyari Gang Members After Gunfight
Faizan Hashmi Published February 05, 2024 | 07:14 PM
In a recent operation, District City Police apprehended two individuals suspected to be affiliated with Lyari gangs following an exchange of gunfire
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) In a recent operation, District City Police apprehended two individuals suspected to be affiliated with Lyari gangs following an exchange of gunfire.
According to a spokesperson for the District City Police, the suspects, identified as Khurram Shahzad and Waqas, were found in possession of two pistols along with ammunition, as well as a motorcycle.
The confrontation occurred in the vicinity of the Garden police station.
Initial reports suggest that the accused are associated with the Shakeel Badshah and Faisal Pathan factions of the Lyari gang, known for their involvement in various criminal activities.
Notably, Khurram Shahzad has a history of multiple arrests and previous incarcerations.
Authorities have launched a search for other accomplices, and cases have been registered against the arrested individuals as investigations continue.
