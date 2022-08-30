District City Police Karachi sets up camps to collect relief goods

The District City Police Karachi has established flood relief camps to collect and deliver relief goods to flood-affected areas and provide all possible assistance to the victims, said SSP City Dr. Muhammad Imran Khan

Speaking on the occasion, the SSP City said that it is our duty to help the flood affected people. Flood relief camps have been set up at different places in the district city, he said.

Many citizens have made contributions to the flood relief camp and cooperated with the Sindh Police to help the flood-affected people.