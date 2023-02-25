SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2023 ) :District Civil Defence teams sealed five mini petrol pumps during surprise checking in different areas and registered cases against the owners.

On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Adnan Mehmood Awan, the Civil Defence teams led by District Officer (DO) Civil Defence Khalid Awan conducted a surprise check in the areas of Ugoki police station, Rangpura police Station and Sambarial police station.

Meanwhile, the accused Muhammed Irfan, Adnan, Waheed, Bahadur and Shafaqat were found guilty of illegally selling petrol by installing machines.

The checking teams have registered cases against all the accused, confiscated mini petrol pump machines and sealed the shops.

Deputy Commissioner Adnan Mehmood Awan appreciated the performance of the Civil Defence teams for the successful operation and directed to continue the operations against the illegal mini petrol pumps without discrimination.