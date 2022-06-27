UrduPoint.com

District Committee For Protection Of Special Persons Meets

Muhammad Irfan Published June 27, 2022 | 05:50 PM

District Committee for Protection of Special Persons meets

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) Coordination Sialkot Raheel Baig chaired a meeting of the District Committee for Protection of Special Persons at the DC Office Committee Room.

Deputy Director Social Welfare Department Sharif Ghumman, District Manager Labour Department Zulqarnain Sahi, representative of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Ejaz Ghouri, Focal Person for Special Persons Hafiz Shahid, Focal Person for the Blind Majid Ali, In-charge Special Person Social Welfare Department Zahida Kausar, Social Welfare Officer Malik Adnan, Representative of Information Department Muhammad Bilal, Representative of Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Asghar Ali and Focal Person for Special Persons Muhammad Naveed Ashraf attended the meeting.

Issuance of the disability certificates to special persons, requests for financial assistance to special persons, implementation of concessions to special persons in public transport and 3 per cent quota in private sector businesses and factories were reviewed.

