District Committee on Human Rights constituted

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan has constituted District Committee on Human Rights to monitor Human Rights situation in all districts of the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan has constituted District Committee on Human Rights to monitor Human Rights situation in all districts of the province.

The committee would comprise, Deputy Commissioner as Chairman, Superintendent of Police (SP) Investigation Member while Superintendent of Prisons, District Officer education Department, District Officer Health Department would act as members. The committee would also contain two representatives from civil society to be nominated by Chairman, District Social Welfare Officer, said a notification issued by KP Law, Parliamentary Affairs & Human Rights Department here on Monday.

Terms of reference of the committee are: monitoring overall human rights situation in the district, probe cases of human rights violation in district, visit Jails for monitoring of human rights of inmates, to visit hospitals for assessing provision of health facilities to citizens, visit places of detention (police station) on receipt of complaints of torture, visits schools, colleges and universities for creating awareness on human rights, visit orphanage-homes/shelter homes etc, identify and recommend cases for redressal of the victims of human rights violation through concerned organizations, mobilize local community and encourage their participation for promotion and protection of human rights, submit periodic reports, information and documents related to human rights situation of district to the respective Provincial Task Force and National Task Force as established under the action plan of human rights, it added.