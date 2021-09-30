UrduPoint.com

District Committee Reviews Dengue Situation

Thu 30th September 2021

District committee reviews dengue situation

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq Thursday chaired a meeting of the "District Vigilance Committee for Anti-Dengue" at his office to review the dengue situation and directed the departments concerned to take all preventive measures.

The DC said that in order to control dengue spread, it was necessary to keep the environment clean and dry and eliminate all hotspots where the dengue larvae was flourishing.

The District Emergency Response Committee for Anti-Dengue was also attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Farooq Akmal, assistant commissioners, Chief Executive Officer Health Dr Muhammad Aslam Chaudhry and Dr Wasim Mirza.

The deputy commissioner directed the Sialkot Health Department to take more effective measures for dengue control and strictly monitor performance of the staff.

He said that the performance of surveillance teams should be improved, adding that coping with corona and dengue at the same time was a challenge and the institutions concerned would have to fulfill their responsibility.

Local Health Department officials gave a detailed briefing on the dengue situation.

