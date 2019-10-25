District committee to review pesticides issues

(@imziishan)

District Agriculture Advisory Committee and District Agriculture Task Force will review issues pertaining to pesticides and fertilizers on October 29

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :District Agriculture Advisory Committee and District Agriculture Task Force will review issues pertaining to pesticides and fertilizers on October 29.

According to a press release issued here, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur, Shozab Saeed will preside over the meeting of District Agriculture Advisory Committee and District Agriculture Task Force.

The meeting of the committee will be held at DC Office on October 29.

The agenda of the meeting was told to be reviewing issues of pesticides and fertilizers which were being faced by farmers. "The peasants have submitted complaints with the committee and task force that they were forced to purchase substandard pesticides and fertilizers," the press release concluded.