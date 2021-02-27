UrduPoint.com
District Complaint Committee Holds Meeting

Sumaira FH 58 seconds ago Sat 27th February 2021 | 11:56 AM

District Complaint Committee holds meeting

A meeting of the District Complaint Committee was held with Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Bahawalpur, Aamir Nazir Khichi in the chair here

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2021 ) :A meeting of the District Complaint Committee was held with Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Bahawalpur, Aamir Nazir Khichi in the chair here.

The meeting was attended by officials including Deputy Director, Social Welfare, Muhammad Uzair, Deputy District education Officer, Muhammad Naeem, Deputy DEO (Special Education), Syed Aqeel Bukhari, DO Industries, Zubair Abbasi, Additional Medical Superintendent, Bahawal Victoria Hospital, Dr.

Shah Faruukh and others.

Addressing the meeting, DC (General) emphasized the need to construct designed ramp at government offices' buildings for special persons besides providing them with 50 percent discounts on head of traveling by passenger coaches.

He directed for recruitment of special persons against the vacant MR Section posts at the Building Department.

