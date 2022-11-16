UrduPoint.com

District Consumer Protection Council To Protect Rights Of Consumers

Sumaira FH Published November 16, 2022 | 02:20 PM

District consumer protection council to protect rights of consumers

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) -:District Consumer Protection Council will be activated to protect of consumers rights and to improve the quality of goods and services in Sialkot district.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Revenue Rizwan Mehmood said on Wednesday that an online complaint system had started functioning in this regard. He expressed these views while addressing the meeting of District Consumer Protection Council in DC office.

ADC Revenue said that consumers would able to register their complaints against substandard products and services at District Consumer Protection Council /Authorities and Consumer Court from their mobiles and computers through "Consumer App".

On the occasion, Assistant Director Legal Rana Latif, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Dr. Ahmed Nasir, Chief Officer (CO) Municipal Corporation Sialkot (MCS) Zubair Watto, Deputy Director (DD) Social Welfare Sharif Ghuman, representatives Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Rana Nadeem, Hina Noreen and Deputy Director (DD) Agriculture were also present.

