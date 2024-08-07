Open Menu

District Control Quality Control Board Meets:

Muhammad Irfan Published August 07, 2024 | 12:30 PM

District Control Quality Control Board meets:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Mianwali Khalid Javed Goraya presided over a district control quality control board meeting held at DC’s committee room on Wednesday.

In the meeting, the DC conducted hearing of 17 cases of medical stores for violating the drug rules in which 10 cases of tehsil Mianwali,four of tehsil Esa Khel while three cases were of Piplan tehsil.

The Deputy Commissioner Khalid Javed Goraya referred three cases of medical store’s owner to drug court Faisalabad and issued warning to nine owners of medical stores after reviewing in detail of all the cases.

In the meeting, five cases of medical stores were adjourned to the next meeting.

