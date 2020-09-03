UrduPoint.com
District Control Room Established At Swat

Thu 03rd September 2020

District administration Swat Thursday established a control room to deal with the emergencies related to land sliding and due to dilapidated road conditions

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :District administration Swat Thursday established a control room to deal with the emergencies related to land sliding and due to dilapidated road conditions.

The people are urged to contact control room on 0946-9240350 and inform authorities about mishaps caused by land sliding, dilapidated conditions of roads and emergency situation relating to torrential rains.

Meanwhile, water search operation of Rescue 1122 in Swat district was also underway in the district. A body of a woman who drowned two days back in Fatehpur area was retrieved from Khwazakhela.

Similarly, the jawans of Rescue1122 cleared and opened the Fiza Gat Road where movement of traffic was blocked due to land-sliding.

More Stories From Pakistan

