District Control Room Established To Monitor Law & Order Situation During Eid Milad-un-Nabi

Sumaira FH Published September 16, 2024 | 10:00 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) On the instructions of Additional Deputy Commissioner Nawabshah, Nawab Samir Laghari, a District Control Room has been established at the Safe City Police Line to monitor the law and order situation and gather information during the celebrations of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH).

The telephone number of the control room is 0244930454.

Deputy Commissioner's Staff Officer Muhammad Nadeem Rind (mobile number 03013444223) and DIB Incharge Naheem Akbar Shaikh (mobile number 03003231456) have been appointed as focal persons for the District Control Room.

Meanwhile, Assistant MukhtarKar Ghulam Murtaza Zardari (mobile number 03003283137) and Incharge Safe City Inspector Mahmood Akhtar Araien (mobile number 03003214039) have been appointed as incharge of the District Control Room.

The control room will remain operational from 11th to 12th Rabi-ul-Awal (16th to 17th September.

