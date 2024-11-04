Open Menu

District Coordination Committee Discusses Development Projects, Administrative Issues In Jhang

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 04, 2024 | 09:41 PM

Commissioner, Ali Akbar Bhinder and MPA Ghazanfar Abbas Qureshi on Monday chaired a District Coordination Committee to discuss development projects and administrative issues in Jhang

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) Deputy Commissioner, Ali Akbar Bhinder and MPA Ghazanfar Abbas Qureshi on Monday chaired a District Coordination Committee to discuss development projects and administrative issues in Jhang.

According to the DC Office, the meeting was attended by DPO Bilal Ifikhar Kiani, Molana Muhammad Asif Muawia, Ameer Abbas Sial, MPAs Sultan Sikandar Bharwana, Sh. Yaqub Faisal Hyat Jabuwana and Khalid Ghani,l along with assistant commissioners and other officers.

During the meeting, participants were briefed on new development schemes and ongoing projects of the district council.

The committee granted powers to the concerned officers to check the materials used and the quality of the development projects.

MPA Ghazanfar Abbas directed the officials to complete the water filtration plants in his area on time.

The meeting also ordered the Highways Department to quickly repair roads and highways without wasting any time.

Additionally, the committee directed the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) to implement the new transportation rates after the decrease in petroleum prices.

The Traffic Police were also ordered to take action against underage drivers and those without valid driving licenses.

Furthermore, the meeting decided to take action against doctors who do not report to their duty stations on time.

The District Coordination Committee meeting aimed to address various development and administrative issues in the district, ensuring the efficient implementation of projects and maintaining law and order.

