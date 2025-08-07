District Coordination Committee for Nutrition & Multi-Stakeholder Meeting Held in Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) A meeting of the District Coordination Committee for Nutrition and multi-stakeholder advocacy was held at the Deputy Commissioner's Conference Hall in Sukkur on Thursday.

The event was organized by the Nari Foundation under the SIGN project, with financial support from IRC International and the European Union.

The meeting was chaired by Deputy Commissioner-II Sukkur, Bushra Mansoor, and Deputy Mayor Dr. Arshad Mughal. A briefing was given on the World Breastfeeding Week, which is celebrated from August 1 to August 7. The participants also discussed the law on the protection and promotion of breastfeeding, "Act No. XL 2023," and the Food Fortification Act 2021.

Executive Director of Nari Foundation, Anwar Mahar, and Project Manager Shazia Abbasi, highlighted the objectives of the SIGN project, emphasizing that the health of mothers and children is the foundation of any society.

They stressed the importance of breastfeeding for newborns and timely vaccination for children.

Bushra Mansoor appreciated the work done by Nari Foundation on the Food Fortification Act and the law on breastfeeding protection. She praised the advocacy efforts for Breastfeeding Week, noting that the meeting demonstrated strong commitment to the cause.

The meeting was attended by a large number of participants, including Assistant Commissioners, representatives from the health, education, population welfare, livestock, fisheries, food, women development, public health, district government, municipal corporation, DA&IP, and DCCN, as well as media and civil society representatives.