District Coordination Committee Meeting Held

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 11:17 PM

District Coordination Committee meeting held

The meeting of the District Coordination Committee was held in the Committee Room of the DC Office under the chairmanship of MNA Faizullah Kamuka

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :The meeting of the District Coordination Committee was held in the Committee Room of the DC Office under the chairmanship of MNA Faizullah Kamuka.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali informed the meeting that the District Coordination Committee has been reconstituted by the competent authority. Apart from the elected public representatives of the district, Deputy Commissioner as Secretary, CPO, officers of district, provincial and Federal departments, CEOs of Health education will also be ex officio members of the committee, he said adding MNA Faizullah is the district convener of the committee.

The DC apprised the members about the current situation of Corona, setting up of Sahulat Bazaars, implementation of the program Khidmat Aap Ki Dehleez Par, implementation of Chief Minister's Development Package and development programs of various sectors.

On the occasion, the DG PHA presented the city's beautification plan while CPO Sohail Chaudhry gave a briefing on law and order situation. DG FDA Dr. Faisal Azeem, Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Afifa Shajia, Deputy Director Development Rana Tahir Iqbal, CEO Education Ali Ahmad Sian and officers of other departments / institutions were present. The meeting was also attended by the Provincial Minister for Colonies and Culture Mian Khayal Ahmed Kastro, MNA Raja Riaz Ahmed, MPA Shakeel Shahid, MPAs Mian Waris Aziz and Firdous Rai.

Briefing the participants, the Deputy Commissioner said that the district administration during last two months impounded 131 public vehicles besides imposing a fine of Rs. 645,000 over violation of the corona-related SOPs. He further said that 924 persons were arrested and cases were registered against 517 persons over violations of SOPs. He said that 19 Sahulat bazaars were also functional in the district. He said that under the Chief Minister's Development Package of Rs. 13 billion, Rs. 843 million has been released for the implementation of 371 schemes of Communications and Works, WASA, Metropolitan Corporation and other departments. He further said that all available resources were being utilized and the issues confronted by masses would be addressed on priority basis.

On the occasion, the parliamentarians stressed the need for immediate implementation of the Chief Minister's Development Package and said that timely completion of public welfare projects would be the top priority. They said that full cooperation would be extended to the district administration for execution of the development agenda of the government.

