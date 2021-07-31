UrduPoint.com

District Coordination Committee Meeting Held

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 31st July 2021 | 06:20 PM

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2021 ) :A meeting of the District Coordination Committee (DCC) was held at the DC's committee room here on Saturday.

Member National Assembly (MNA) Sardar Talib Hussain Nakai, Provincial Minister for Communication and Works Sardar Asif Nakai, Provincial Minister for Population Welfare Muhammad Hashim Dogar, MNA Peer Mukhtar Ahmed, Deputy Commissioner Asia Gull, DPO Imran Kishore, AC Aurangzeb Sandhu and officers of various departments were also present.

The meeting was briefed regarding performance of departments, including the police, highways, irrigation, agriculture, livestock, health, education and ongoing projects of Punjab water supply authority.

Provincial Minister Sardar Asif Nikai said the provision of basic amenities to people was a top priority of the government.

MNA Sardar Talib Hussain Nakai said development schemes in the district should be completed as soon as possible to raise living standard of the masses.

