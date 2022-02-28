UrduPoint.com

District Coordination Committee Meeting Held

Muhammad Irfan Published February 28, 2022 | 05:50 PM

District coordination committee meeting held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :A meeting of the district coordination committee was held under the chairmanship of Provincial and Parliamentary Secretary for Excise and Taxation MPA Chaudhry Faisal Farooq Cheema at the Deputy Commissioner's Office, here on Monday.

In the meeting, Deputy Director Development Waqas Ranjha presented a review report on the progress made so far on the ongoing development schemes of various departments in the district.

He said that under the annual development programme 2021-22, work was under way on 241 different schemes in the district including 74 ongoing and 126 new schemes.

He said that 41 more new schemes have also been identified and 54% of the funds allocated for these schemes for the current year had been utilised.

MPA Chaudhry Faisal Farooq Cheema expressed satisfaction over the pace of work on the ongoing projects and directed the departments concerned to complete these schemes on time.

SP Investigation Muhammad Akram Khan Niazi gave a detailed briefing on law and order situation in the district and the steps being taken by the police to protect the lives and property of people.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Asghar Joyia, MPAs Chaudhry Iftikhar Hussain Gondal, Sardar Ghulam Ali Asghar Lahari, Divisional Chairman Chief Minister's Complaints Cell Hassan Inam Paracha, Chairman SDA Mumtaz Akhtar Kahlon and Saadullah Warraich besides heads of provincial departments were also present.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Police Law And Order Progress Ghulam Ali Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Wrapping a Phenomenal Pre-order Phase, realme 9i G ..

Wrapping a Phenomenal Pre-order Phase, realme 9i Goes on Sale in Pakistan

13 minutes ago
 Pakistan embassy to evacuate remaining Pakistani n ..

Pakistan embassy to evacuate remaining Pakistani national from Ukraine

25 minutes ago
 UVAS holds seminar on “Sensitization about Funct ..

UVAS holds seminar on “Sensitization about Functioning and Working of Drug & P ..

26 minutes ago
 Indians who sent fake threatening message to Austr ..

Indians who sent fake threatening message to Australian player exposed

34 minutes ago
 Ramiz Raja credits crowds for phenomenal HBL PSL s ..

Ramiz Raja credits crowds for phenomenal HBL PSL success

1 hour ago
 Alia Bhatt receives appreciation over role as mafi ..

Alia Bhatt receives appreciation over role as mafia queen

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>