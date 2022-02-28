District coordination committee meeting held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :A meeting of the district coordination committee was held under the chairmanship of Provincial and Parliamentary Secretary for Excise and Taxation MPA Chaudhry Faisal Farooq Cheema at the Deputy Commissioner's Office, here on Monday.

In the meeting, Deputy Director Development Waqas Ranjha presented a review report on the progress made so far on the ongoing development schemes of various departments in the district.

He said that under the annual development programme 2021-22, work was under way on 241 different schemes in the district including 74 ongoing and 126 new schemes.

He said that 41 more new schemes have also been identified and 54% of the funds allocated for these schemes for the current year had been utilised.

MPA Chaudhry Faisal Farooq Cheema expressed satisfaction over the pace of work on the ongoing projects and directed the departments concerned to complete these schemes on time.

SP Investigation Muhammad Akram Khan Niazi gave a detailed briefing on law and order situation in the district and the steps being taken by the police to protect the lives and property of people.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Asghar Joyia, MPAs Chaudhry Iftikhar Hussain Gondal, Sardar Ghulam Ali Asghar Lahari, Divisional Chairman Chief Minister's Complaints Cell Hassan Inam Paracha, Chairman SDA Mumtaz Akhtar Kahlon and Saadullah Warraich besides heads of provincial departments were also present.