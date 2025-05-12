District Coordination Committee Meeting Held in Sanghar

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) A meeting of the District Coordination Committee, established under the National Action Plan was held at the Deputy Commissioner Office under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Sanghar Sarah Javed.

Addressing the meeting, the DC and Committee Chairperson Sarah Javed stated that District Coordination Committees had been formed across the country under the directives of the Federal and provincial governments to implement the National Action Plan at the district level. She explained that the committee includes representatives from the police, excise, intelligence agencies, food, agriculture, energy, labor, social welfare, women development and Auqaf departments along with officers from various law enforcement agencies.

She further stated that the committee's Primary objectives were to take action against illegally operating petrol pumps, units and agencies, curb drug trafficking, prevent electricity theft and stop the sale and purchase of non-custom paid goods.

Additionally, the committee will work towards ensuring the proper registration of religious seminaries (madaris).

The Deputy Commissioner emphasized that the committee will hold monthly meetings to review ongoing operations and submit progress reports to the federal and provincial Apex Committees.

In light of the current national situation, DC Sarah Javed urged all officers to maintain close coordination with the district administration and keep their mobile phones accessible at all times. She stressed the importance of promptly

DC also directed committee members to expedite operations in accordance with the guidelines provided by the provincial Apex Committee, ensuring timely reporting of their efforts.

The meeting was attended by SSP Sanghar Ghulam Nabi Keeryo, Assistant Director Women Development Hina Khan, Chairman Ushr & Zakat Zulfiqar Chandio, representative of Social Welfare, Assistant Commissioners of all talukas and other committee members.