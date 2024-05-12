District coordination committee meets

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2024) The second meeting of the District Coordination Committee was held under the chair of Engineer Qamarul islam Raja here on Saturday.

A detailed briefing was given on the performance of all departments including health, education, Punjab Revenue Authority, Building Department, Police and Livestock.

During the meeting, the chairman directed the concerned officials to remain vigilant on timely completion of development schemes.

He stressed for maintaining the merit in all departments.The promotion of teachers was also discussed in the meeting.

He directed that an awareness campaign should be conducted on media to increase tax net.

He also asked the district administration and police play their role in ensuring implementation of one dish serving in wedding halls and take strict action against violators.

He said that indiscriminate action should be taken against 'qabza groups', illegal housing societies and culprits involved in illegal activities.

Qamarul Islam Raja said that an action plan should be prepared regarding the establishment of cattle markets in connection with Eid-ul-Azha. The presence of veterinary doctors in hospitals and dispensaries should be ensured from 8 am to 11 am, he directed.

MNA Malik Abrar, Daniyal Chaudhry, DC Rawalpindi Hasan Waqar Cheema, MPAs Bilal Yamin Sati, Malik Iftikhar, Imran Ilyas, Mohsin Khan, Raja Hanif Advocate, Malik Mansoor and Raja Sagheer Ahmed attended the meeting.