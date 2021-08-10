District Coordination Committee reviews development projects, security of Moharam

The meeting of the District Coordination Committee was held in the committee room of the Deputy Commissioner Office and reviewed 188 development schemes of the Annual Development Program 2021-22

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :The meeting of the District Coordination Committee was held in the committee room of the Deputy Commissioner Office and reviewed 188 development schemes of the Annual Development Program 2021-22.

According to details, these development schemes have�an estimated cost of Rs. 16.44 billion.

Deputy Director Development Malik Mehboob Elahi Khar told the meeting that in Annual Development Program 2021-22 schemes of development, livestock, water supply, road, school education and health are included.

The meeting also reviewed the District Development Package and megaproject schemes. Under the Community Development Program, work has been started on 242 development schemes.

Out of which 154 development schemes have been completed and more than Rs.

1.786 billion development funds have been utilized. Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur asked the officers of concerned departments to complete all the development schemes on time and visit the site to monitor the construction work.

MNA Makhdoom Syed Sami Hassan Gilani, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia, District Police Officer Bahawalpur Muhammad Faisal Kamran, Deputy Director Development Malik Mehboob Elahi Khar and officers of construction departments were present in the meeting.

Member of National Assembly Syed Sami Hassan Gilani said that the development schemes should be completed on time.

District Police Officer Muhammad Faisal Kamran informed that special arrangements will be made for the security of Moharram procession routes throughout the district.