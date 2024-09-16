District coordination committee reviews development projects

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) A meeting of the District Coordination Committee was held at the office of the Deputy Commissioner, which was presided over by Provincial Minister for Irrigation Mian Kazim Ali Pirzada.

Chairman of the District Coordination Committee and Parliamentary Secretary for the board of Revenue MPA Mian Shoaib Owaisi, Parliamentary Secretary for Planning and Development MPA Dr. Rana Muhammad Tariq, MPA Chaudhry Khalid Mahmood Jajja, MPA Malik Khalid Mahmood Waraich, MPA Syed Amir Ali Shah, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa, District Police Officer Bahawalpur Asad Sarfraz Khan, administrative officers from relevant departments, and representatives of other members of the assembly attended the meeting.

Chairman of the District Coordination Committee and MPA Mian Shoaib Owaisi said that all measures should be taken to complete development projects on time and maintain high standards.

Provincial Minister for Irrigation Mian Kazim Ali Pirzada said that relevant officers must make the field monitoring processes more effective and complete necessary office tasks promptly to avoid delays in project construction. Members of the assembly expressed their views, urging for the fast completion of development projects so that the public can benefit from the fruit of progress. Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa said that under the annual development program, out of an estimated cost of Rs38.888 billion for 94 development projects, Rs3.162 billion have been released during the current financial year. The meeting was also informed about the arrangements for Eid Milad and law and order.