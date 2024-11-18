Open Menu

District Coordination Committee Reviews Development Projects

Faizan Hashmi Published November 18, 2024 | 06:14 PM

District coordination committee reviews development projects

A meeting of the District Coordination Committee was held, presided over by its chairman and Parliamentary Secretary for the Board of Revenue MPA Mian Shoaib Awaisi

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) A meeting of the District Coordination Committee was held, presided over by its chairman and Parliamentary Secretary for the board of Revenue MPA Mian Shoaib Awaisi.

The meeting was attended by MNA Malik Muhammad Iqbal Channar, MNA Mian Muhammad Usman Awaisi, MPA Chaudhry Khalid Mahmood Jajja, MPA Malik Khalid Mahmood Warran, MPA Syed Aamir Ali Shah, MPA Sahibzada Muhammad Ghazeen Abbasi, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr. Farhan Farooq, District Police Officer Bahawalpur Asad Sarfraz, and administrative officers from relevant departments.

Mian Shoaib Awaisi stated that all necessary measures should be taken to complete development projects on time and to a high standard. The supervising officers of the development projects should enhance the field monitoring process to avoid delays in project completion. The assembly members present at the meeting directed that development projects be completed swiftly so that the public can benefit from the outcomes of these projects.

The Deputy Commissioner provided a briefing on the ongoing development projects. It was informed that work is ongoing on 219 development projects under the Annual Development Program 2024-25 and the Chief Minister District SDGs Program, at an estimated cost of Rs 43 billion. By June 2024, development funds amounting to Rs 17.3 billion have been utilized. During the current financial year, an additional Rs 5.6 billion has been released for development schemes, and so far, Rs 1.260 billion of development funds have been utilized. On this occasion, the District Police Officer informed about the law and order situation in the district and the measures taken to combat crime. He also provided information regarding the steps taken for traffic management and the elimination of narcotics.

Related Topics

Assembly Chief Minister Police Law And Order Traffic Bahawalpur June All From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

realme 13+ Launches the Fastest Processor at PKR 8 ..

Realme 13+ Launches the Fastest Processor at PKR 89,999/-; Gets Crowned with TÜ ..

10 seconds ago
 Rs20,000 fine imposed on businesses

Rs20,000 fine imposed on businesses

2 minutes ago
 QAU students briefed on APP’s role in promoting ..

QAU students briefed on APP’s role in promoting national interests

2 minutes ago
 Floods hit northern Philippines after typhoon forc ..

Floods hit northern Philippines after typhoon forces dam release

2 minutes ago
 DC orders strict measures to recover govt dues

DC orders strict measures to recover govt dues

2 minutes ago
 Health Mela from 20th

Health Mela from 20th

2 minutes ago
Saudi the Crown Prince congratulates Sultan of Oma ..

Saudi the Crown Prince congratulates Sultan of Oman on National Day

7 minutes ago
 NDRMF, RUDA sign MoU at COP 29 to boost disaster r ..

NDRMF, RUDA sign MoU at COP 29 to boost disaster resilience, sustainable urban d ..

13 minutes ago
 KU announces schedule of submission of online admi ..

KU announces schedule of submission of online admission forms for reserved seats ..

7 minutes ago
 COMSATS University Abbottabad campus awards degree ..

COMSATS University Abbottabad campus awards degrees to 1296 graduates during con ..

7 minutes ago
 Spanish delegation meets Chief Minister Punjab Mar ..

Spanish delegation meets Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz

7 minutes ago
 PJA conducts training program on forensic science

PJA conducts training program on forensic science

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan