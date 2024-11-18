District Coordination Committee Reviews Development Projects
Faizan Hashmi Published November 18, 2024 | 06:14 PM
A meeting of the District Coordination Committee was held, presided over by its chairman and Parliamentary Secretary for the Board of Revenue MPA Mian Shoaib Awaisi
The meeting was attended by MNA Malik Muhammad Iqbal Channar, MNA Mian Muhammad Usman Awaisi, MPA Chaudhry Khalid Mahmood Jajja, MPA Malik Khalid Mahmood Warran, MPA Syed Aamir Ali Shah, MPA Sahibzada Muhammad Ghazeen Abbasi, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr. Farhan Farooq, District Police Officer Bahawalpur Asad Sarfraz, and administrative officers from relevant departments.
Mian Shoaib Awaisi stated that all necessary measures should be taken to complete development projects on time and to a high standard. The supervising officers of the development projects should enhance the field monitoring process to avoid delays in project completion. The assembly members present at the meeting directed that development projects be completed swiftly so that the public can benefit from the outcomes of these projects.
The Deputy Commissioner provided a briefing on the ongoing development projects. It was informed that work is ongoing on 219 development projects under the Annual Development Program 2024-25 and the Chief Minister District SDGs Program, at an estimated cost of Rs 43 billion. By June 2024, development funds amounting to Rs 17.3 billion have been utilized. During the current financial year, an additional Rs 5.6 billion has been released for development schemes, and so far, Rs 1.260 billion of development funds have been utilized. On this occasion, the District Police Officer informed about the law and order situation in the district and the measures taken to combat crime. He also provided information regarding the steps taken for traffic management and the elimination of narcotics.
