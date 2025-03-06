District Coordination Committee Reviews Development Projects
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 06, 2025 | 05:40 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) The District Coordination Committee meeting was held under the chairmanship of Chairman District Coordination Committee and Parliamentary Secretary for board of Revenue MPA Mian Shoaib Awaisi.
The meeting was attended by Parliamentary Secretary for Railways MNA Mian Usman Awaisi, MPA Makhdoom Syed Sami-ul-Hassan Gilani, Parliamentary Secretary MPA Hassan Askari Sheikh, MPA Khalid Mahmood Jajja, Mian Ali Abbas Pirzada, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr. Farhan Farooq, District Police Officer Bahawalpur Asad Sarfraz, Assistant Commissioners from across the district, and officers from relevant departments.
Chairman District Coordination Committee MPA Mian Shoaib Awaisi stated that development projects should be completed on time and to a high standard, and relevant officers should make the field monitoring process more effective to avoid delays in project completion. Parliamentarians present at the meeting directed that development projects be completed expeditiously.
The Deputy Commissioner briefed the meeting on ongoing development projects.
On this occasion, it was informed that work is underway on 241 development projects under the Annual Development Program 2024-25, with an estimated cost of Rs 39.90 billion, and so far Rs 5.385 billion of development funds have been utilized. Furthermore, work is ongoing on 123 development schemes under the Chief Minister District SDGs Program, with an estimated cost of Rs 4.5 billion, and so far Rs 1.47 billion of development funds have been utilized.
The Deputy Commissioner informed that deserving families are being given rations at their homes under the Nigehban Ramzan Package. He also briefed on the sale of food items at wholesale rates at Ramzan facilitation stalls, the performance of price control magistrates, and the measures taken to eliminate encroachments in the district. In the meeting, the District Police Officer briefed on the law and order situation throughout the district, measures taken to eliminate crime, traffic management, and the elimination of narcotics.
