District council Abbottabad approves budget of Rs 9.916 bn

(@FahadShabbir)

District Council Abbottabad Thursday approved Rs 9.916 billion for the year 2019-20 allocating Rs 975.3 million for various developmental projects

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :District Council Abbottabad Thursday approved Rs 9.916 billion for the year 2019-20 allocating Rs 975.3 million for various developmental projects.

District Nazim Sardar Shabir Ahmed tabled the budget in a meeting of District Council chaired by Convener Kamran Gul Advocate that was approved by the members with majority.

Giving details of the budget, District Nazim in his budget speech said Rs 975.3 million have been allocated for development expenditures while Rs853.4 million have been earmarked for non-development schemes.

He informed the house that Rs 7.14billion have been allocated for salaries, Rs116.3million for Local Council grant, Rs 107.8million for education, Rs53.92million for health, Rs80.08million for agriculture, sports, and women development while Rs296million have been allocated under the head of discretionary expenditures.

Sardar Shabir also appreciated the efforts of district administration and attached departments for preparation of annual budget 2019-20. He also announced honoraria of one month basis salary for concerned officials of the department.