District Council Attock Denies Allegations Of Funds Misappropriation

Muhammad Irfan Published May 24, 2024 | 10:25 PM

The district council Attock on Friday denied misappropriation of Rs2.5 billion funds from the district council through awarding contracts for roads maintenance in violation of rules, execution of substandard work, and other administrative and financial anomalies

The official issuance of directives by the Governor of Punjab, Sardar Saleem, to the Chief Minister Office resulted in some "misunderstanding" over the issue.

The official issuance of directives by the Governor of Punjab, Sardar Saleem, to the Chief Minister Office resulted in some “misunderstanding” over the issue.

District Officer Infrastructure and Services (I&S) District Council Attock Zuqarnain Shah, while talking to newsmen on Friday, said that the District Council has observed all pre-requisitions as per law to award all development schemes.

He said that these schemes are related to the rehabilitation of roads. “People from different areas of district Attock were complaining about the dilapidated conditions of the roads, and those complaints were being sent to Deputy Commissioner Office Attock and to the CM office as well,"  he further revealed.

He was of the view that the caretaker government at that time was directed to rehabilitate the dilapidated roads in the district.

Responding to a question, Mr Shah said that, as per caretaker government directives, all the concerned officers were directed to initiate the development work after fulfilling all important formalities.

While to another query, Shah said that contracts for rehabilitation and maintenance of roads in the district were awarded according to the law and duly approved by the concerned authorities.

He also stated that the quality and quantity of the work have not been compromised. He added that all the speculation and rumors of embezzlement are totally baseless and false.

