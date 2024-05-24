District Council Attock Denies Allegations Of Funds Misappropriation
Muhammad Irfan Published May 24, 2024 | 10:25 PM
The district council Attock on Friday denied misappropriation of Rs2.5 billion funds from the district council through awarding contracts for roads maintenance in violation of rules, execution of substandard work, and other administrative and financial anomalies
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) The district council Attock on Friday denied misappropriation of Rs2.5 billion funds from the district council through awarding contracts for roads maintenance in violation of rules, execution of substandard work, and other administrative and financial anomalies.
The official issuance of directives by the Governor of Punjab, Sardar Saleem, to the Chief Minister Office resulted in some “misunderstanding” over the issue.
District Officer Infrastructure and Services (I&S) District Council Attock Zuqarnain Shah, while talking to newsmen on Friday, said that the District Council has observed all pre-requisitions as per law to award all development schemes.
He said that these schemes are related to the rehabilitation of roads. “People from different areas of district Attock were complaining about the dilapidated conditions of the roads, and those complaints were being sent to Deputy Commissioner Office Attock and to the CM office as well," he further revealed.
He was of the view that the caretaker government at that time was directed to rehabilitate the dilapidated roads in the district.
Responding to a question, Mr Shah said that, as per caretaker government directives, all the concerned officers were directed to initiate the development work after fulfilling all important formalities.
While to another query, Shah said that contracts for rehabilitation and maintenance of roads in the district were awarded according to the law and duly approved by the concerned authorities.
He also stated that the quality and quantity of the work have not been compromised. He added that all the speculation and rumors of embezzlement are totally baseless and false.
APP/nsi/378
Recent Stories
DC Larkana chairs meeting, reviews arrangements for monsoon, heat waves
Fire engulfs 50 huts, mud houses inhabited by nomads
PM seeks Chinese expertise to boost exports, promote IT industry
IMF likely to question Pakistan's subsidized power tariffs for AJK
Levies, police responsible for protection of life, property of people: Home mini ..
KP budget’s presentation a violation of constitutional norms: Engr Amir Muqam
Pakistan announce pace-heavy 15-member ICC T20 World Cup squad
K-Electric agrees to restore power of consumers on paying current bills: Nasir
Heatwave conditions to prevail in plains; isolated rain likely in KP, northern s ..
BOI Minister to visit Kuwait to enhance bilateral cooperation
Speakers underscore importance of clear vision, consistent policy amid long-term ..
IESCO issues power suspension programme
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC Larkana chairs meeting, reviews arrangements for monsoon, heat waves4 minutes ago
-
Fire engulfs 50 huts, mud houses inhabited by nomads4 minutes ago
-
PM seeks Chinese expertise to boost exports, promote IT industry4 minutes ago
-
Levies, police responsible for protection of life, property of people: Home minister7 minutes ago
-
KP budget’s presentation a violation of constitutional norms: Engr Amir Muqam7 minutes ago
-
K-Electric agrees to restore power of consumers on paying current bills: Nasir11 minutes ago
-
Speakers underscore importance of clear vision, consistent policy amid long-term strategy for Africa7 minutes ago
-
IESCO issues power suspension programme13 minutes ago
-
Maqbool Siddiqui meets Malala in London13 minutes ago
-
Health minister vows zero tolerance against life-saving medicines shortages13 minutes ago
-
Cold water stalls set up in Nawabshah6 minutes ago
-
Govt utilizing resources for facilitating people in Balochistan: Adviser6 minutes ago