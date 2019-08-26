UrduPoint.com
District Council Calls For Naming College After Ex-Mayor

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Mon 26th August 2019 | 09:22 PM

District Council calls for naming college after ex-Mayor

District Council passed resolution for naming the City District Government College, Peshawar after the name of former Mayor, late Agha Syed Ali Shah

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :District Council passed resolution for naming the City District Government College, Peshawar after the name of former Mayor, late Agha Syed Ali Shah.

The resolution was passed in the concluding session of the District Council held here with Convener/Naib Nazim, Syed Qasim Ali Shah in the chair.

Syed Qasim Ali Shah thanked members of the district council for the passage of the resolution.

In the meeting, the PTI councilor, Raza Mohammad Khan presented a resolution for amendments in the Rules of business for allocation of funds for senior citizens in the local government budget that was also passed unanimously by the council.

On this occasion, the opposition leader, Saeed Mohammad Zahir advocate, Shams-ul-Bari, Khalid Waqas, Nadeem Uthmankhel, Gul Nasreen, Raza Mohammad, Alamzeb Yousafzai, Rahamdil Nawaz, Salma Saeed, Khurshid Alam, Liaquat Khan, Naveed Urmar, Wasim Akram, Sheikh Karim Jan and Gul Afzal paid tributes to District Nazim, Mohammad Asim Khan and Convener, Syed Qasim Ali Shah for doing maximum development schemes despite limited powers and resources.

The members also appreciated the officers of City District Government for extending cooperation and timely release of funds.

The members also paid tributes to district nazim for provision of record development funds at union council level on equal basis.

However, the JUI-F Councilor, Zubair Ali, PTI members Niamat Khan and Iftikhar Khan Khalil expressed some complaints against District Nazim and Opposition Leader. However, they later tendered apology to each other.

Addressing the concluding session of the District Council, District Nazim, Mohammad Asim Khan said that with the cooperation of the councilors, he has rendered big services despite limited resources.

