District Council Committee Distributes 20 Laptops Among Female Students

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 07:54 PM

District Council committee distributes 20 laptops among female students

Chairman, District Council Committee, Syed Kumail Hyder Shah along with deputy commissioner Sukkur Rana Adeel Taswar on Tuesdaydistributed the 20 Laptops among the students of the Government Girls Degree College Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :Chairman, District Council Committee, Syed Kumail Hyder Shah along with deputy commissioner Sukkur Rana Adeel Taswar on Tuesdaydistributed the 20 Laptops among the students of the Government Girls Degree College Sukkur.

They advised the recipients that they must utilize these laptops for the purpose of higher education because this age is the age of cyber tech.

Principal Shamim Akhtar Bukhari appreciated the contribution of Sindh Government for the distribution of laptops in a transparent manner.

More Stories From Pakistan

