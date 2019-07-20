District Council Haripur presents Rs7.13bn budget 2019-20

HARIPUR, July 20(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2019 ) ::District Council Haripur on Saturday presented Rs7.13 billion historical fiscal budget for the year 2019-20 while the discussion on the budget would be started from Monday.

The budget session for the discussion and approval of the fiscal budget would be held on 22nd July where no other agenda item would be discussed.

While addressing after presenting the fiscal budget 2019-20 Convener of the budget session and Naib Nazim district Haripur Agha Shabeer said that during the current fiscal year it is expected that provincial government would give 7.13 billion rupees while we would spend 5.90 billion rupees for the salaries of the district government employees, for retired government employees 220 million rupees has been allocated and 20 million rupees has been allocated for the employees those have lost their lives during duty.

The district Council Haripur allocated 449 million rupees for the developmental expenditure while 360 million rupees, following the PTI vision district council Haripur also decreased the non-developmental expenditure.

Agha Shabaeer said that we have allocated 23.9 million rupees to install solar system in the mosques of the district Haripur, 70 million rupees for provision of basic infrastructure and reconstruction of the schools.

Rehabilitation of the Basic Health Unit (BHU) 26.4 million rupees allocated, provision of emergency medicines 45 million rupees have been allocated, adding he said.

Convener of the budget session thanked the members of district council and district administration for their cooperation in running the business of the house smoothly. He further said that today we have successfully presented the fourth and the last fiscal budget of the house.