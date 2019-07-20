UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

District Council Haripur Presents Rs7.13bn Budget 2019-20

Faizan Hashmi 40 seconds ago Sat 20th July 2019 | 06:50 PM

District Council Haripur presents Rs7.13bn budget 2019-20

HARIPUR, July 20(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2019 ) ::District Council Haripur on Saturday presented Rs7.13 billion historical fiscal budget for the year 2019-20 while the discussion on the budget would be started from Monday.

The budget session for the discussion and approval of the fiscal budget would be held on 22nd July where no other agenda item would be discussed.

While addressing after presenting the fiscal budget 2019-20 Convener of the budget session and Naib Nazim district Haripur Agha Shabeer said that during the current fiscal year it is expected that provincial government would give 7.13 billion rupees while we would spend 5.90 billion rupees for the salaries of the district government employees, for retired government employees 220 million rupees has been allocated and 20 million rupees has been allocated for the employees those have lost their lives during duty.

The district Council Haripur allocated 449 million rupees for the developmental expenditure while 360 million rupees, following the PTI vision district council Haripur also decreased the non-developmental expenditure.

Agha Shabaeer said that we have allocated 23.9 million rupees to install solar system in the mosques of the district Haripur, 70 million rupees for provision of basic infrastructure and reconstruction of the schools.

Rehabilitation of the Basic Health Unit (BHU) 26.4 million rupees allocated, provision of emergency medicines 45 million rupees have been allocated, adding he said.

Convener of the budget session thanked the members of district council and district administration for their cooperation in running the business of the house smoothly. He further said that today we have successfully presented the fourth and the last fiscal budget of the house.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Business Budget Haripur July From Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

WWF-Pakistan organizes Regional Workshop on Integr ..

9 minutes ago

‘Op-ed:’ UAE and China mark 35 years of constr ..

2 hours ago

New Delhi in Contact With Iran on Seized UK Oil Ta ..

2 hours ago

PIAF worried over missing export target for 2018-1 ..

2 hours ago

Child shot injured by stray bullet

2 hours ago

I congratulate valiant people of FATA upon success ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.