District Council Hyderabad Passes Rs.686.5 Million Budget For FY 2019-20

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 10:05 PM

District Council Hyderabad passes Rs.686.5 million budget for FY 2019-20

The District Council Hyderabad passed here, Friday, Rs.686.5 million budget for fiscal year 2019-20 with consensus

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ) :The District Council Hyderabad passed here, Friday, Rs.686.5 million budget for fiscal year 2019-20 with consensus.

The council's Chairman Haji Badar Memon who presided over the session presented the budget.

Memon told that the council's revenue was estimated to be Rs.687 million while the expenditure under the allocations was Rs.686.5 million, leaving a slight surplus of over Rs.500,000.

He informed that the budget had earmarked Rs.264.6 million for salaries and pensions of the employees while the development outlay had been fixed at Rs.172 million.

He claimed that after becoming chairman of the council he brought a number of reforms in the council as well as the areas in its jurisdiction.

Memon said Rs.172 million budget for the development works was the largest allocation made so far by the council for a single financial year.

