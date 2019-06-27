UrduPoint.com
District Council Jamshoro Passes Rs.460.39 Mln Surplus Budget

Umer Jamshaid 44 seconds ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 10:05 PM

District Council Jamshoro passes Rs.460.39 mln surplus budget

The Chairman District Council Jamshoro tabled Rs.460.39 million surplus budget at the council's session in Jamshoro on Thursday which was passed with the majority vote

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ) :The Chairman District Council Jamshoro tabled Rs.460.39 million surplus budget at the council's session in Jamshoro on Thursday which was passed with the majority vote.

The Chairman Malik Shahnawaz presented budget setting aside almost Rs.

290 million for the development projects while Rs. 111.83 million had been earmarked for the employees' salaries. A sum of Rs15.5 million had been kept under the head of contingency.

A member of the district council Zahid Shah complained that the budget could not be discussed in detail during the session because the budget copies were not provided to the members in advance.

