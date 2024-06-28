Open Menu

District Council Jamshoro Presents Rs540 Million Budget

Faizan Hashmi Published June 28, 2024 | 11:45 PM

The Chairman District Council Jamshoro Suhail Ahmed Shoro on Friday presented Rs540 million budget for fiscal 2024-25 for the council with Rs162.1 million allocation for development works and Rs273.5 million for salaries

Addressing the budget session the Chairman said the council's budget contained Octroi Zilla Tax (OZT) share, taxes levied by the council and rent from the council's properties.

He assured that like the previous year every single union council would be given Rs2 million for development works in 2024-25. The council's members Muhammad Saleh Rehupoto and Dr Bhoonmal Bhagwan said the council's properties whose tenants did not pay rents should be vacated and given to new tenants.

Another member Shahnawaz Burfat complained about unavailability of clean drinking water in the villages surrounding the country's largest freshwater lake, Manchar.

He said the lake's unending pollution due to discharge of hazardous waste water had snatched the means of livelihood from the local people. Other members pointed out that the monsoon season was in the offing but measures had not been taken to prevent flash floods.

