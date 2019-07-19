District Council Kohat approves Rs 6.128 bn budget for year 2019-20

(@FahadShabbir)

District Council Kohat Friday unanimously passed Rs. 6.128 billion budget for financial year 2019-20 with a developmental allocation of Rs. 551.89 million

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :District Council Kohat Friday unanimously passed Rs. 6.128 billion budget for financial year 2019-20 with a developmental allocation of Rs. 551.89 million

The budget was presented by District Nazim, Muhammad Nasim Afridi. He also urged elected representatives to finalize their development projects for timely utilization of budget allocations.

4.40 billion rupees has been allocated under the head of salaries of government employees while 411 million rupees were earmarked for non-salary expenditures.

Rs. 236.7 million has been allocated for utility bills, printing, furniture and other miscellaneous expenses and 45.2 million rupees for electricity.

For the first time, Rs 72.2 million have been allocated for new tehsil of Darra Adam Khel under the heads salary head of revenue, education, health and livestock departments and Rs. 43.3 million for office expenses. The meeting also approved reviewed budget for the year 2018-19.