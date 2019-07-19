UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

District Council Kohat Approves Rs 6.128 Bn Budget For Year 2019-20

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 17 seconds ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 09:22 PM

District Council Kohat approves Rs 6.128 bn budget for year 2019-20

District Council Kohat Friday unanimously passed Rs. 6.128 billion budget for financial year 2019-20 with a developmental allocation of Rs. 551.89 million

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :District Council Kohat Friday unanimously passed Rs. 6.128 billion budget for financial year 2019-20 with a developmental allocation of Rs. 551.89 million.

The budget was presented by District Nazim, Muhammad Nasim Afridi. He also urged elected representatives to finalize their development projects for timely utilization of budget allocations.

4.40 billion rupees has been allocated under the head of salaries of government employees while 411 million rupees were earmarked for non-salary expenditures.

Rs. 236.7 million has been allocated for utility bills, printing, furniture and other miscellaneous expenses and 45.2 million rupees for electricity.

For the first time, Rs 72.2 million have been allocated for new tehsil of Darra Adam Khel under the heads salary head of revenue, education, health and livestock departments and Rs. 43.3 million for office expenses. The meeting also approved reviewed budget for the year 2018-19.

Related Topics

Electricity Education Budget Kohat Afridi Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

Sikandar Qayyum assumes charge as Chairman NHA, J ..

10 seconds ago

PTI approves new organizational structure of party ..

12 seconds ago

Prime Minister performs groundbreaking of Rafay Mu ..

14 seconds ago

Senate body expresses concern over publication of ..

15 seconds ago

People elected Imran Khan to act against corrupt: ..

14 minutes ago

FBR Chairman warns traders, importers of procuring ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.