District Council Mirpurkhas approves budget for Fiscal Year 2023-24

District Council of Mirpurkhas has given its unanimous approval to the annual budget for the fiscal year 2023-24 in the Commissioner Complex Conference Hall on Monday

Mirpurkhas, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2023 ) :District Council of Mirpurkhas has given its unanimous approval to the annual budget for the fiscal year 2023-24 in the Commissioner Complex Conference Hall on Monday.

The budget presentation, led by District Council Chairman Mir Anwar Ali Khan Talpar, approved a budget that outlines a comprehensive financial roadmap that addresses both estimated income and expenditure to meet the region's diverse developmental needs and public service requirements.

According to the budget, the District Council anticipates an annual income estimated at Rs 550.853 million, while the annual expenditure was estimated at Rs 550.3645 million, with prudent allocations across various sectors to ensure efficient utilization of funds.

The development schemes remain a focal point in the budget, with allocations for ongoing projects from the previous year totaling Rs. 245 million rupees in the budget. Among these allocations, Rs. 13 million rupees has been earmarked to tackle disasters, natural calamities, and rain emergencies.

Additionally, Rs. 12.950 million rupees will be utilized for clearing arrears to current and retired employees, with an extra Rs.

4 million rupees allocated for grants. Furthermore, the budget allocates Rs. 400 thousand rupees for scholarships to support deserving students.

During the budget meeting, Chairman Mir Anwar Ali Talpar expressed his commitment to ensuring the efficient utilization of the allocated funds. Additionally, he highlighted that the council's decision to align employee salaries with those of the Federal and provincial government would greatly benefit the council's workforce.

He expressed confidence that the approved budget would pave the way for impactful developmental initiatives and contribute significantly to the upliftment of the district.

The budget presentation witnessed the active participation of Vice Chairman District Council Mir Ahmad Khan Talpur, Deputy Commissioner Mirpurkhas Zainul Abideen Memon, Chief Officer District Council Syed Imran Haider Shah, along with several District Council members.

The event also drew a considerable presence of journalists, who provided comprehensive coverage of the proceedings.