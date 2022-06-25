District council official arrested for taking bribe

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2022 ) :The anti-corruption establishment (ACE) caught red-handed an officer of district council for taking bribe here on Saturday.

An ACE spokesperson said, the ACE team led by Assistant Director Tasawer Bosal, on a tip-off conducted a raid at the office of district council and arrested an admin official Muhammad Akram red-handed for taking bribe of Rs10,000 from a citizen Samer Abass of Rakh-4 Dharemaa.

According to a citizen, Muhammad Akram had already taken Rs40,000 from him for a lease license and demanding further more. A case was registered against the accused.