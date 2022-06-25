UrduPoint.com

District Council Official Arrested For Taking Bribe

Umer Jamshaid Published June 25, 2022 | 11:50 AM

District council official arrested for taking bribe

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2022 ) :The anti-corruption establishment (ACE) caught red-handed an officer of district council for taking bribe here on Saturday.

An ACE spokesperson said, the ACE team led by Assistant Director Tasawer Bosal, on a tip-off conducted a raid at the office of district council and arrested an admin official Muhammad Akram red-handed for taking bribe of Rs10,000 from a citizen Samer Abass of Rakh-4 Dharemaa.

According to a citizen, Muhammad Akram had already taken Rs40,000 from him for a lease license and demanding further more. A case was registered against the accused.

Related Topics

From

Recent Stories

It's a 'dark day' for U.S. women: Billie Eilish

It's a 'dark day' for U.S. women: Billie Eilish

4 minutes ago
 Nation is proud of armed forces for making country ..

Nation is proud of armed forces for making country's defense impregnable: PM

39 minutes ago
 Pakistan, UK agree to enhance trade, economic part ..

Pakistan, UK agree to enhance trade, economic partnership

45 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif sets up a committee ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif sets up a committee to render the ‘Toshakhana’ ..

53 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 June 2022

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 25th Ju ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 25th June 2022

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.