District Council Sukkur Holds Meeting to Discuss Arrangements for Eid Milad-un-Nabi Celebrations

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) A meeting was held at the District Council Hall Sukkur on August 29, 2025, to discuss arrangements for the upcoming Eid Milad-un-Nabi celebrations. The meeting was presided over by Vice Chairman District Council Sukkur, Akhtar Khan Mahar here on Friday.

During the meeting, Vice Chairman Akhtar Khan Mahar emphasized the importance of maintaining unity, religious harmony, and brotherhood during the celebrations. He stated that the district administration, police, Rangers, and other law enforcement agencies would make foolproof arrangements to ensure a peaceful and secure environment.

The meeting discussed various aspects of the celebrations, including lighting, water supply, road maintenance, sanitation, and medical facilities.

It was decided that Rescue 1122 ambulances would be available during the processions and gatherings.

Scholars, representatives, and officials from various sects participated in the meeting, sharing their suggestions and concerns regarding the celebrations. They highlighted the importance of providing adequate facilities and ensuring the safety of participants during the processions and gatherings.

The meeting concluded with a commitment to work together to ensure a successful and peaceful celebration of Eid Milad-un-Nabi.