District court awards life term to two culprits

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :Additional district and session Judge Sargodha Anjum Raza Syed on Monday awarded life term sentence to two accused involved in a murder case in Midh Ranjha police limits.

Court sources said that on June 25, 2019 the accused Imran and Yousaf, residents of Badar Ranjha had killed Muhammad Riaz during the robbery.

Local police registered a case against both the accused and presented Challans in the court for trial.

After completing arguments,the learned Judge awarded 14-year jail imprisonment along with fine amounting toRs 100,000 as compensation money to the both culprits.