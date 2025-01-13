Open Menu

District Courts Clear 119,000 Cases In 2024

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 13, 2025 | 08:13 PM

The district courts of the federal capital had disposed of 119,000 cases during year of 2024 while 116,377 new petitions were filed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) The district courts of the Federal capital had disposed of 119,000 cases during year of 2024 while 116,377 new petitions were filed.

According to a report, in session division west 78,582 cases were filed while it decided 78,983 cases during one year.

Similarly, 37,795 new cases are filed in session division east while it disposed of 40,168 cases in the said time period.

An official of district court told the APP that the judges strength in session division west is 37 while in east the number of judges are 30. There were more than 15 seats of judges are vacant in east and west divisions.

He said that the official website of the district court has been functional and session judges were summoning monthly performance report from the judges.

However, heavy fine are also being imposed to discourage habitual litigants.

